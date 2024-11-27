Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

The History of Woke

It's much more dangerous than you realize
Roni Fouks
Nov 27, 2024
2
1
Share
Transcript

Woke culture isn't just some passing trend or a punchline about purple-haired activists.

It's a dangerous ideology that's infiltrating everything-our schools, universities, corporations, and governments.

If we don't wake up to what's really going on, the values that built Western society are at risk of being completely torn apart.

In this video, we're going to take a deep dive into where wokeism came from, tracing it back to Marxism, postmodernism, and other critical theories that laid the foundation for the chaos we see today.

We'll explore how ideas like "diversity, equity, and inclusion" aren't as harmless as they sound, and how these woke doctrines are used to manipulate us into silence.

More importantly, we'll talk about what we're fighting for-the values that made the West great: reason, individual freedom, and a belief in objective truth.

If you're ready to really understand the woke mind virus and how to stand up to it, then let's dive in.

  • (00:00) Intro

  • (02:58) The Current Woke Narrative

  • (04:27) Marxism

  • (07:17) Socialism

  • (10:08) The tragedies of Soviet Union and Mao's China

  • (12:39) Communism

  • (14:46) Post-modernism

  • (23:31) Critical Race Theory

  • (26:13) Radical Feminism

  • (27:46) Red-pill is a backlash against radical feminism

  • (28:46) Post-colonialism

  • (33:45) Queer Theory

  • (38:08) Modern Wokeism

  • (39:30) All movies are woke now

  • (47:16) DEI: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

  • (53:52) The Western Legacy

  • (58:18) The youth are taught to HATE Western culture

Discussion about this podcast

Human Nature by Roni Fouks
Human Nature with Roni Fouks
I make videos about human nature to help you become everything you're meant to be.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roni Fouks
Recent Episodes
Understanding Your Personality
  Roni Fouks
Modern Dating is a Mess
  Roni Fouks
Ep. 52 - Suzanne Venker: Motherhood, Dating for Marriage & Why Men Aren’t the Enemy
  Roni Fouks
Ep. 51 - Nir Boms: A Vision of Hope for Israel & The Middle East
  Roni Fouks
Ep. 50 - Helen Joyce: The Trans Debate: When Ideology *Distorts* Reality
  Roni Fouks
Ep. 49 - Seth Allison: Embracing Our Inner Selves with Internal Family Systems
  Roni Fouks
Ep. 48 - Bettina Arndt: Are Feminists Pro-Women or Anti-Men?
  Roni Fouks