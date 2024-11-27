The History of Woke

Woke culture isn't just some passing trend or a punchline about purple-haired activists.

It's a dangerous ideology that's infiltrating everything-our schools, universities, corporations, and governments.

If we don't wake up to what's really going on, the values that built Western society are at risk of being completely torn apart.

In this video, we're going to take a deep dive into where wokeism came from, tracing it back to Marxism, postmodernism, and other critical theories that laid the foundation for the chaos we see today.

We'll explore how ideas like "diversity, equity, and inclusion" aren't as harmless as they sound, and how these woke doctrines are used to manipulate us into silence.

More importantly, we'll talk about what we're fighting for-the values that made the West great: reason, individual freedom, and a belief in objective truth.

If you're ready to really understand the woke mind virus and how to stand up to it, then let's dive in.