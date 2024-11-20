Playback speed
Modern Dating is a Mess

The 5 reasons why dating today is so difficult
Roni Fouks
Nov 20, 2024
Transcript

Are you tired of the chaos in today’s dating world?

You’re not alone.

Everyone seems to be complaining about modern dating, but what’s really going on?

In this video, we’ll break down the psychology behind why dating feels like a mess—and more importantly, what you can do about it.

We’ll explore five key reasons that are shaping modern dating, from the negative messaging around marriage to the normalization of hookup culture and the toxic dynamics of dating apps.

If you’ve been navigating the challenges of finding meaningful connection, this video will help you cut through the noise and reclaim your dating life.

Key points covered:

  • The negative messaging around marriage and monogamy.

  • How we’ve forgotten what dating is really for.

  • The harmful impact of hookup culture.

  • The pathology of dating apps.

  • The antagonism between the sexes.

Stick around for practical tips and insights that’ll help you find the love you’ve been looking for. Let’s take the dating culture back.

Timestamps
00:00 Intro
02:53 The 5 reasons dating is a mess
03:08 (1) Negative messaging around marriage
12:20 (2) We've forgotten what dating is for
18:10 (3) Hookup culture
29:28 (4) Dating apps
43:38 (5) Antagonism between the sexes
57:57 The answer: positive masculinity & femininity

Appears in episode
Roni Fouks
