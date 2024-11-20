Modern Dating is a Mess

Are you tired of the chaos in today’s dating world?

You’re not alone.

Everyone seems to be complaining about modern dating, but what’s really going on?

In this video, we’ll break down the psychology behind why dating feels like a mess—and more importantly, what you can do about it.

We’ll explore five key reasons that are shaping modern dating, from the negative messaging around marriage to the normalization of hookup culture and the toxic dynamics of dating apps.

If you’ve been navigating the challenges of finding meaningful connection, this video will help you cut through the noise and reclaim your dating life.



Key points covered:

The negative messaging around marriage and monogamy.

How we’ve forgotten what dating is really for.

The harmful impact of hookup culture.

The pathology of dating apps.

The antagonism between the sexes.

Stick around for practical tips and insights that’ll help you find the love you’ve been looking for. Let’s take the dating culture back.

Timestamps

00:00 Intro

02:53 The 5 reasons dating is a mess

03:08 (1) Negative messaging around marriage

12:20 (2) We've forgotten what dating is for

18:10 (3) Hookup culture

29:28 (4) Dating apps

43:38 (5) Antagonism between the sexes

57:57 The answer: positive masculinity & femininity