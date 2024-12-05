Why We Need Strong Men

One of the tragedies of our time is how young men have been taught that their masculinity is toxic.

We’re constantly bombarded with the message that traditional masculine virtues are somehow dangerous.

But nothing could be further from the truth.

In this video, I dig into why we need strong, responsible men in our society and how the toxic masculinity narrative is leaving boys without the role models they desperately need.

I’ll break down why fathers are essential for healthy children, how men have shaped the world we live in, and why it’s time we start appreciating men’s contributions instead of undermining them.

If you’ve ever felt aimless or discouraged, this video is for you. It’s time to rethink what we’re telling boys about what it means to be a man.

Timestamps: