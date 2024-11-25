Roni's Book List
These are the books that have changed my life, transformed my thinking, and taught me how to live. I hope they can do the same for you.
Depth Psychology
Man’s Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl
Existential Psychotherapy - Irvin Yalom
Modern Man in Search of a Soul - Carl Jung
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk
The Origins and History of Consciousness - Erich Neumann
12 Rules for Life - Jordan Peterson
Beyond Order - Jordan Peterson
Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief - Jordan Peterson
The Development of Personality (Vol. 17) - Carl Jung
Structures and Dynamics of the Psyche (Vol. 8) - Carl Jung
The Archetypes and the Collective Unconscious (Vol. 9) - Carl Jung
Sexual Archetypes
Sexual Personae - Camille Paglia
The Way of All Women - Esther Harding
King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine - Robert Moore
The Great Mother - Erich Neumann
Warriors and Worriers - Joyce Benenson
Relationship Psychology
The Course of Love - Alain de Botton
Getting the Love You Want - Harville Hendrix
Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus - John Gray
Neuroscience
Affective Neuroscience: The Foundations of Human and Animal Emotions - Jaak Panksepp
Philosophy
Either/Or: A Fragment of Life - Kierkegaard
The Concept of Anxiety - Kierkegaard
Beyond Good and Evil - Nietzsche
The Myth of Sisyphus - Albert Camus
The Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle
Political Philosophy
How to Be a Conservative - Roger Scruton
A Conflict of Visions - Thomas Sowell
Black Rednecks and White Liberals - Thomas Sowell
Life-Changing Literature
Brave New World - Aldous Huxley
The Children of Men - P.D. James
Crime and Punishment - Fyodr Dostoevsky
Pride & Prejudice - Jane Austen
When Nietzsche Wept - Irvin Yalom
Love’s Executioner - Irvin Yalom
Understanding Woke Gender Ideology
Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters - Abigail Shrier
Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist's Guide Out of the Madness - Miriam Grossman
Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality - Helen Joyce