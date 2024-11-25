Roni's Book List

These are the books that have changed my life, transformed my thinking, and taught me how to live. I hope they can do the same for you.

Depth Psychology

Man’s Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl

Existential Psychotherapy - Irvin Yalom

Modern Man in Search of a Soul - Carl Jung

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma - Bessel van der Kolk

The Origins and History of Consciousness - Erich Neumann

I and Thou - Martin Buber

12 Rules for Life - Jordan Peterson

Beyond Order - Jordan Peterson

Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief - Jordan Peterson

The Development of Personality (Vol. 17) - Carl Jung

Structures and Dynamics of the Psyche (Vol. 8) - Carl Jung

The Archetypes and the Collective Unconscious (Vol. 9) - Carl Jung

Sexual Archetypes

Sexual Personae - Camille Paglia

The Way of All Women - Esther Harding

King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine - Robert Moore

The Great Mother - Erich Neumann

Warriors and Worriers - Joyce Benenson

Relationship Psychology

Art of Loving - Erich Fromm

The Course of Love - Alain de Botton

Love Sense - Sue Johnson

Getting the Love You Want - Harville Hendrix

Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus - John Gray

Neuroscience

Affective Neuroscience: The Foundations of Human and Animal Emotions - Jaak Panksepp

Philosophy

Either/Or: A Fragment of Life - Kierkegaard

The Concept of Anxiety - Kierkegaard

Beyond Good and Evil - Nietzsche

The Myth of Sisyphus - Albert Camus

Meditations - Marcus Aurelius

The Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle

The Republic - Plato

Political Philosophy

How to Be a Conservative - Roger Scruton

A Conflict of Visions - Thomas Sowell

Black Rednecks and White Liberals - Thomas Sowell

Life-Changing Literature

Atlas Shrugged - Ayn Rand

Brave New World - Aldous Huxley

1984 - George Orwell

The Children of Men - P.D. James

War and Peace - Leo Tolstoy

Animal Farm - George Orwell

Fountainhead - Ayn Rand

Fahrenheit 451 - Ray Bradbury

Catch-22 - Joseph Heller

Crime and Punishment - Fyodr Dostoevsky

Anna Karenina - Leo Tolstoy

Pride & Prejudice - Jane Austen

When Nietzsche Wept - Irvin Yalom

Love’s Executioner - Irvin Yalom

Understanding Woke Gender Ideology

Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters - Abigail Shrier

Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist's Guide Out of the Madness - Miriam Grossman

Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality - Helen Joyce