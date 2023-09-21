If you’re new here, my name is Roni.

Who am I?: I started a podcast in 2020 while getting my BA in psychology, where I started interviewing researchers with the goal of making their research more accessible. Since then, I worked as a research assistant studying attachment with Prof. Mario Mikulincer (Reichman University) and emotion regulation with Prof. James Gross (Stanford University).



What I’m up to now: In 2023, I decided to leave the academic track to go full time on writing a book and creating high-value, easy-to-digest videos on my YouTube channel. Today the channel & newsletter focus on understanding human nature, masculinity & femininity, relationships, and the culture wars all through the lens of psychology, philosophy, biology, and evolution.

The goal: to help us make sense of being human in the modern world so we can live authentic, meaningful, and connected lives.

