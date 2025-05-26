Love is complicated. It is at once the source of our greatest happiness and our sharpest pain. Love forces us to face reality in a way that nothing else can. In love, we are confronted with imperfection. Love makes us acutely aware of the parts of ourselves we’ve worked so hard to avoid. We’ve erected walls and defense mechanisms to live our lives without having to confront the reality of who we are, while wishing for the wholeness and completeness that love will bring.

Deep down, we wish for that union with another, naively believing that once we are loved, all our troubles will be gone. Yet when love comes, we are confronted with those same imperfections—not only our own, but also our partner’s. The union we believed would solve everything only serves as a harsh mirror to our shortcomings.

There is a deeper invitation here: accepting the incompleteness of life itself. Nothing will ever be just as we want it to be.

We can always move toward our ideal—our ideal self, our ideal life, our ideal relationship—but alas, the ideal always remains out of reach.

We can never have perfection, only growth. We become intimate with this in our relationship. We protest our partner’s flaws and weaknesses not only because they cause us pain, but because they make us painfully aware that perfection is not real. The perfect relationship that was supposed to make us whole is nowhere to be found.

Instead, we find ourselves naked, flawed, and unbearably human. We hate our partners for their faults because they are a painful reminder that nothing will ever be perfect—not us, and not them.

The only way out of this loop of despair is this: trade perfection for growth. It's the striving toward the ideal where our power and meaning lie. Life invites us to grow in all sorts of ways. And it is through relationship that we are given the chance to really grow.

To embrace our incompleteness.

To become aware of our weaknesses.

To accept that limitations are human.

And to commit to the journey upwards.

It is in our relationship that we are confronted with a mirror, which we can choose to learn from—or shatter into a thousand pieces. In our relationship is where we learn how to love and support another’s growth. And we are, in turn, loved and supported.

Love is two imperfect beings coming together. It can be the source of our deepest growth and expansion, or the source of our deepest pain. Like with everything, the choice is ours.