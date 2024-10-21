Human Nature by Roni Fouks
Toxic Femininity: The 4 Dark Truths Nobody Told You
If you think the world would be a peaceful place if women ruled, then you don't understand toxic femininity.
Oct 21
Roni Fouks
August 2024
Ep. 52 - Suzanne Venker: Motherhood, Dating for Marriage & Why Men Aren’t the Enemy
Join me for an in-depth interview with Suzanne Venker as we explore her latest book 'How to Build a Better Life.'
Aug 11
Roni Fouks
March 2024
Ep. 51 - Nir Boms: A Vision of Hope for Israel & The Middle East
Hope is our legacy, even in the darkest of times.
Mar 15
Roni Fouks
Ep. 50 - Helen Joyce: The Trans Debate: When Ideology *Distorts* Reality
Why a trans woman is not in fact a woman
Mar 9
Roni Fouks
February 2024
Ep. 49 - Seth Allison: Embracing Our Inner Selves with Internal Family Systems
In today's episode, I dive deep into the fascinating world of Internal Family Systems (IFS) with returning guest Seth Allison.
Feb 24
Roni Fouks
You can't change human nature.
I am of the simple belief that the better we understand human nature, the better our lives will be.
Feb 18
Roni Fouks
Ep. 48 - Bettina Arndt: Are Feminists Pro-Women or Anti-Men?
The War on Boys and Men
Feb 17
Roni Fouks
Ep. 47 - Leonard Sax: Why Boys Today Are Struggling
The Five Factors Driving the Growing Epidemic of Unmotivated Boys and Underachieving Young Men
Feb 12
Roni Fouks
Ep. 46 - Seth Allison: Humans Are Built for Love & Connection
Listen now | What does secure attachment look like?
Feb 3
Roni Fouks
January 2024
Ep. 45 - Barbara Oakley: The Dark Side of Empathy
Listen now (72 mins) | Can good intentions have bad consequences?
Jan 27
Roni Fouks
Ep. 44 - Erica Komisar: The Maternal Instinct, Attachment, Rethinking Daycare, & Feminism
Listen now | In today's episode, I spoke with Erica Komisar about her best-selling book 'Being There: Why Prioritizing Motherhood in the First Three…
Jan 23
Roni Fouks
Ep. 43 - Robert Plomin: Genetically-Minded Parenting & How DNA Shapes Our Personality
Listen now | Could genes matter more than environment?
Jan 14
Roni Fouks
